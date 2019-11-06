General Election 2019: What you need to know today

Boris Johnson met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in July after being elected the Conservative leader. Credit: PA

By ITV News Content Producer David Williams

It's only 105 days ago that the Queen formally invited Boris Johnson to become prime minister and form a new government. On Wednesday he will head back to Buckingham Palace as Parliament is formally dissolved before kick starting his party's campaign for re-election. Labour, the Lib Dems and the Brexit Party have all fired their starting pistols, but the Conservatives and the Greens will make their campaigns official on Wednesday too. ITV News will be sharing all the key speeches and campaign appearances as they happen throughout the day as part of our Campaign Live coverage.

Here’s what's in store today:

Boris Johnson will visit the Queen to formally dissolve Parliament, before heading to the Midlands for the evening launch of the Conservatives' election campaign.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will use a speech in his home county of Shropshire to promote himself as the "real leader" who will "open the doors for others to walk through".

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is heading to north London then Surrey for a series of visits.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be visiting Workington and Carlisle during the day.

The Greens will launch their campaign in Bristol with a message to make this a "climate election"

What's making the election headlines today?

The view from the campaigns

Paul Brand reflects on a "terrible Tuesday" for the Conservatives after Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments over Grenfell and looks ahead to Boris Johnson's key launch message.

Romilly Weeks shares her thoughts from the Labour campaign as she travels to Jeremy Corbyn's home county of Shropshire.

Rachel Younger said Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson missed the news in North America as she ruled out propping up Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn in power.

Angus Walker readies for a heavyweight bout between Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson as the Brexit Party campaign heads to key Tory target territory.

Today's question: What does a General Election mean for the West Country?

The current political picture in the West Country. Credit: ITV News

Due to the political uncertainty and Brexit disagreements criss-crossing traditional party lines it means the various parties see some of the safest seats under threat this time, writes ITV West Country Political Correspondent David Wood. Across the West Country numerous political rivalries are brewing. The Conservatives won 42 out of the 50 seats in the West Country in the 2017 election, with the Lib Dems winning one and Labour seven. What is worrying Tory candidates is the resurgence of the Lib Dems across the West Country and also the threat of the Brexit Party. Read the rest of David's analysis here.

