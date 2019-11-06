Grace Millane murder suspect 'went on Tinder date while body was in suitcase in room', court told

The suspect in the death of British backpacker Grace Millane went on a Tinder date while her body was in a suitcase in his room, a court heard.

The revelation came as the first evidence was presented in the trial of the 27-year-old suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The suspect denies murder.

Ms Millane's family were also in court in New Zealand and her father wiped aside a tear as he heard his daughter’s body was found twisted inside a suitcase “in the foetal position” a week after she went missing.

The 21-year-old from Wickford, Essex, was on a round-the-world trip when she arrived in New Zealand last November and went on a Tinder date with the man now accused of her murder.

The Crown alleged in Auckland High Court that the 27-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, strangled Ms Millane during rough sexual intercourse at his apartment in the centre of the city

The defence claims the death, on either December 1 or December 2, 2018, the date of Ms Millane’s 22nd birthday, was accidental.

Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey countered that, saying: “Strangling someone to death with your hands isn’t inadvertent – all of the evidence points away from an accident”.

The defendant allegedly first told police that the pair met for a drink then parted ways, but later admitted they engaged in rough sex involving biting and hitting which finished on the floor.

However, he insisted he did not realise she had died and had a shower before going back to bed.

“‘I woke up the next day and saw that she was lying on the floor.

"I saw that she had blood coming from her nose’,” Mr McCoubrey quoted the defendant as saying.