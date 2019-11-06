Kansas City votes to remove Martin Luther King’s name from historic boulevard

Martin Luther King’s name will be removed from one of Kansas City’s historic boulevards, less than a year after the city council renamed it after the civil rights icon. The 10-mile boulevard on the city’s mostly black east side as been the subject of fierce debate since the authority opted for the name change in January. Civil rights leaders who pushed for the change celebrated when the street signs went up, believing they had finally won a decades-long battle to honour Mr King. The move appeared to end Kansas City’s reputation as one of the largest US cities in the country without a street named after him.

People wearing Save The Paseo shirts stand among attendees at a rally to keep a street named in honour of Dr Martin Luther King Credit: Charlie Riedel/AP

But a group of residents intent on keeping The Paseo name began collecting petitions to put the name change to a vote and achieved that goal in April. The campaign has been divisive, with supporters of Mr King’s name accusing opponents of being racist, while supporters of The Paseo name say city leaders pushed the name change through without following proper procedures and ignored The Paseo’s historic value. Unofficial results from the vote showed the proposal to remove Mr King’s name received nearly 70% of the vote, with just over 30% voting to retain King’s name.

