Jeremy Corbyn says he wasn't 'born to rule' but will lead with 'compassion' in 'very different' Labour government

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has claimed a Labour government will be "very different" and says if he'll lead with "compassion" if wins the election. On the day the general election campaign officially begins, Mr Corbyn told supporters he is "not born to rule" and said he is only seeking power, "in order to share that power". "I want to lead a government that's on your side," he said, one "that puts power and wealth into the hands of the people - a government that works for you." The Labour leader claimed his party is well organised, well prepared and "utterly determined" to win the General Election - an event he described as a "once-in-a-generation chance" to transform the country.

Speaking in his home town of Telford, Mr Corbyn said Labour is "putting forward the most radical and far-reaching plan for real change in our lifetimes". He said he became an MP because real politics is about "bringing people together to stand up for their community". He said: "I never thought MPs are special individuals with unique wisdom. It's not supposed to be a glamorous job." "I believe that good leadership is about compassion and understanding, not ego," he added.

Mr Corbyn, who has in the past been criticised for his leadership strategy by Boris Johnson, said good leadership is about compassion and understanding, not ego." And he declined to engage in a war of words with the prime minister after he was compared to former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson claimed the Labour leader hated wealth creation as much as Russia's former Communist leader. But Mr Corbyn said he doesn't do "personal attacks". ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand said this showed Mr Corbyn is "choosing to rise above the name-calling to present himself as someone who cares instead about the people". When indirectly criticising the Tories, Mr Corbyn found an open goal over Jacob Rees-Mogg's recent comments over the Grenfell Tower fire.

Mr Rees-Mogg suggested Grenfell victims should have used their "common sense" and left the burning tower block. Mr Corbyn said: "I'll tell you what's common sense; don't put flammable cladding on people's homes." As Paul Brand said, "the Tories set it up, and Corbyn just kicked it into the net. Insensitive Grenfell gaffe was an easy goal for Labour".

