Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Lib Dems enter pact with Plaid Cymru and Greens

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

The Liberal Democrats have said they have entered a pact with Plaid Cymru and the Greens not to run candidates against each other in a number of seats in the election on December 12.

Details of the arrangements, thought to cover 60 to 70 constituencies, by the three pro-Remain parties will be announced at a press conference on Thursday by the Unite to Remain group, which brokered the deal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It followed the agreement earlier this year in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, where the Lib Dems took the seat from the Conservatives after the other two parties stood aside.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said: “We are delighted that an agreement has been reached. This is a significant moment for all people who want to support remain candidates across the country.”