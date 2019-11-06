1,100 people evacuate London’s Piccadilly Theatre after ceiling collapse

A theatre in London’s West End has been evacuated after part of its ceiling collapsed during a show.

Emergency services were called to Piccadilly Theatre shortly before 8pm on Wednesday after part of the ceiling crashed down into the auditorium.

Witnesses described hearing screams from audience members, who had been watching a performance of Death of a Salesman.

The Metropolitan Police said a “few” people had suffered minor injuries and that emergency services remained on scene.

And London Fire Brigade said about 1,100 people had evacuated the premises.