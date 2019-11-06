Man in his 50s held after 15 people found in back of a lorry in Wiltshire

A man in his 50s has been arrested after 15 people were found in the back of a lorry near Chippenham, in Wiltshire, police said.

A Wiltshire Police statement said officers were alerted at about 8.30pm on Wednesday following a report of "suspicious activity involving a lorry on the A350 near Chippenham".

Officers attended the scene and located 15 people in the rear of the vehicle.

A statement said: "At this early stage of our investigation, we believe they are all over the age of 16.

"Colleagues from the ambulance and the fire service attended the scene and carried out initial medical checks - fourteen of these people are currently being conveyed to custody, while one person has been taken to hospital for further checks - they are not believed to be in a serious condition."