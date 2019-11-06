Marks & Spencer hit by plunging clothing and home sales in first half as profits down by 17%

Marks & Spencer said it is rapidly pushing ahead with its turnaround plan after half-year sales slumped during a “challenging” period for its clothing and homeware business.

The high street retailer saw sales slide 2.1% to £4.86 million for the six months to September 28.

The company hailed the performance of its food business, which grew sales, but saw clothing and home sales dive on the back of buying and supply chain issues.

Clothing and homeware plunged 7.8% as like-for-like sales dropped 5.5% on the back of issues around product availability.

M&S said it had “poor availability on the most popular sizes and too much stock and markdown” on its clothing lines.

It added that it saw a sales uplift in October after taking action to improve availability and has had an “encouraging” relaunch of its Per Una sub-brand.

M&S also reported weaker-than-expected online sales, as digital revenues jumped just 0.2% despite an 8% increase in website traffic.