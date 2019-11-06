Only children ‘fatter than those with brothers and sisters’

Only children are more likely to be obese than those with brothers and sisters, research suggests.

The study, published in the Journal of Nutrition Education And Behaviour, found that only children tended to be part of families that ate less healthily, and had parents who were more likely to indulge them in sugary drinks.

In contrast, families with more than one child tended to plan family meals and ate out less often – all of which helped them stay slimmer.

Researchers examined data from food diaries kept by mothers of 62 children aged five to seven.

The diaries covered two weekdays and one weekend day, and were accompanied by a questionnaire on family food and drink choices.

Teachers also logged any food children ate while they were at school.