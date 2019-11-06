'Price tag for decarbonising our economy is mind-blowing', can voters look beyond this?

One hundred billion pounds a year?!

That's nearly three times more than we currently spend on defence, more than the education budget and only a bit less than the annual cost of the NHS.

Can the Green Party be serious?

In fact, their spending plans are perfectly credible, if you look at the stark realities of the economics of climate change.

It's the cost of replacing every gas boiler, properly insulating every home, and providing infrastructure for cleaner transport.

Theresa May signed the country up to a "Net Zero" carbon target by 2050.

The proposal met near unanimous support in the House of Commons and all the major parties back the target or more ambitious versions of it.