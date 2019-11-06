Technology models falcon’s attack on prey in bid to tackle illegal drones

Technology is being developed to attack rogue drones just like a peregrine falcon hunts down its prey.

The idea is part of a £2 million bid to avoid a repeat of the chaos caused by the gadgets at airports.

Radar, electro magnets and artificial intelligence (AI) are also among the inventions being tested out to find ways to “detect, disrupt and defeat” hostile, malicious and illegal uses of drones.

The news comes as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced drone users would face fines of up to £1,000 if they fly their device without passing an online theory test or registering as an operator.

Drone sightings at Gatwick in December caused around 1,000 flights to be cancelled or diverted over 36 hours, affecting more than 140,000 passengers in the run-up to Christmas.

A number of other airports have been forced to suspend flights for several hours due to drone activity this year, including Heathrow.

Funding has been split between 18 companies as part of a competition run by the Defence and Security Accelerator (Dasa), the part of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) tasked with finding and funding technology which can give the UK’s defence and security services a “strategic advantage over adversaries”.