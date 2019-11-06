Universal Credit ads banned for misleading public

A series of Government ads aiming to dispel “myths” about Universal Credit have been banned by a regulator for misleading the public. The six ads for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) appeared in the Metro and on the Mail Online and Metro Online websites from May to “set the record straight” about the benefit. One ad read: “Myth: Universal Credit makes it harder to pay your rent on time. Fact: Your Jobcentre can give you an advance payment and pay rent directly to landlords.” They also listed “myths” such as “Universal Credit doesn’t work” and “You have to wait five weeks to get any money on Universal Credit” followed by “facts” reading: “People move into work faster on Universal Credit than they did on the old system,” and “If you need money, your Jobcentre will urgently pay you an advance.”

A DWP Universal Credit ad Credit: ASA/PA

The charities Zacchaeus 2000 Trust (Z2K), the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Disability Benefits Consortium were among 44 complainants who objected to “misleading” claims that people could move into work faster under Universal Credit and payments could be made sooner than five weeks, adding that the campaign omitted the fact that advance payments were a loan and came with conditions. The DWP said the ads were intended to raise awareness of the benefits that claimants may be entitled to, and to help them find further relevant information. Defending its claim that people moved into work faster under Universal Credit, the department said claimants were 4% more likely to have been employed at some point in the first six months of making their claim than those on legacy benefits. It said the ads contained additional information which included the terms and conditions for paying back advance payments, although added it was not possible to convey “all qualifying criteria”. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the September 2017 report referred to by the DWP in support of the 4% claim included people who had worked for only a few hours on one occasion during the relevant period.

