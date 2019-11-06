Warm welcome for Queen in tour of British Legion facility for veterans

The Queen was visiting the Royal British Legion Industries village in Aylesford in Kent. Credit: PA

Cheers and shouts of "God save the Queen" greeted the monarch as she arrived in Kent on Wednesday. The Queen smiled as she got out of her limousine, wearing a deep purple coat and matching hat. The royal was in Aylesford to tour facilities designed to support armed forces veterans and their families, ahead of Remembrance Day.

Onlookers gathered to catch a glimpse of the Queen. Credit: PA

She was greeted at Centenary Village, run by the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) charity, and met war veterans and their families. The Queen took her time speaking to dozens of people, listening to their stories of service for the country all over the world and in numerous different conflicts.

The village houses specialist accommodation for armed forces personnel and veterans and their families, as well as those with a disability and the long-term unemployed. She spoke to residents and asked one their age, while joking: "Beats me then." The Queen also spoke to others of her enjoyment of flower arranging.