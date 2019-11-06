Wednesday's weather: Largely dry with scattered showers

After a cold start for many, Wednesday will see a mostly dry morning with some scattered coastal showers and sunny spells.

However, bands of showery rain will edge eastwards through the day, especially into the afternoon and evening.

Northern Scotland and south-east England will remain the driest with cloud gradually moving east through the afternoon.

It will also become increasingly windy in western areas later in the day.

It will be a colder feeling day for all areas with a high of 11 Celsius (52F).