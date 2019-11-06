Welcome to The Conversation: Sunderland has other things on its mind other than finishing fastest

Come election time, they count the votes quickly in Sunderland.

In fact, the local council prides itself on declaring the results in the three city constituencies more quickly than anywhere else.

By drafting hundreds of people to run ballot boxes in to the Silksworth leisure centre, that the electoral authorities will try to break the record again in five weeks’ time is beyond doubt.

But other certainties in this corner of the north-east have to be cast aside.

Sunderland has delivered thumping Labour majorities for decades, and while few would bet against Labour victories here again in 2019, the voters we spoke to at the leisure centre were less sure.

Because while Sunderland may be Labour, it also voted overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit. That fact has broken all the norms here.