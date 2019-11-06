Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns quits after claims over aide's role in 'sabotaged' rape trial

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has resigned after accusations he knew a former aide collapsed a rape trial. Credit: PA

Alun Cairns has resigned as Secretary of State for Wales after being accused of "brazenly lying" about his knowledge of an allegation that a Tory candidate had sabotaged a rape trial. Mr Cairns is accused of knowing former aide Ross England made claims about a rape victim's sexual history during a trial in April 2018, which led to the case collapsing. The Welsh Secretary has denied knowing about the collapsed case, although BBC Wales were leaked email which appeared to show Mr Cairns was made aware of the allegations.

Mr England is standing to be a Conservative candidate for the Welsh Assembly elections in 2021 but has faced calls to step aside. In a letter to the prime minister, Mr Cairns wrote: "You will be aware of allegations relating to the actions of a party employee and candidate for the Welsh Assembly elections in the Vale of Glamorgan. "This is a very sensitive matter, and in light of continued speculation, I write to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Wales.

Cairns' letter to Boris Johnson issuing his resignation.

"I will cooperate in full with the investigation under the Ministerial Code which will now take place and I am confident I will be cleared of any breach or wrong doing." In a letter replying to Mr Cairns, Boris Johnson thanked Mr Cairns for his resignation and his efforts in government.

Mr Johnson's reply to Mr Cairns' resignation.

Mr Johnson wrote: "In particular, I would like to put on record my gratitude for all the support you have given to this Government in ensuring we honour the commitment to the people that we leave the European Union. "Given your long service as Secretary of State, you can be proud of your record of delivery for the people of Wales, in particular in ensuring the abolition of tolls on the Severn bridges. "This follows an unstinting record of service to the Party in Wales with over a decade as Assembly Member for South Wales West where you were a vocal critic of the Welsh Labour government." Despite resigning from his role in the government, Mr Cairns is expected to remain a parliamentary candidate for the Vale of Glamorgan. Mr Cairn's resignation from the Cabinet comes after the Conservative Party has been forced onto the back-foot at the start of the election period. Conservatives Jacob Rees-Mogg and Andrew Bridgen apologised after comments they made about Grenfell Tower victims, while party chairman James Cleverly was forced to defend an edited social media video on Labour's Brexit stance. Mr Johnson is expected to formally launch the Conservative Party's general election campaign, having taken aim at Jeremy Corbyn for hating wealth creators as much as former Soviet Communist dictator Joseph Stalin.

Cairns is expected to remain a parliamentary candidate for the Vale of Glamorgan. Credit: PA