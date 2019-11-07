- ITV Report
-
15 men and boys arrested after being found in a lorry on the A350 near Chippenham in Wiltshire
Fifteen men and boys have been arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally after they were found in the back of a lorry in Wiltshire.
A member of the public alerted police after seeing suspicious activity on the A350 between the M4 and Chippenham yesterday, 6 November. Officers closed the road for four hours while they investigated.
One resident who lives near the Kington Langley junction thought there had been a serious accident.
The driver, who is in his 50s and from the Republic of Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling or assisting with illegal entry.
All of the people who were discovered in the lorry are believed to be over the age of 16 and none are thought to be in a serious condition, according to police.
All 15 men were arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally, with one person taken to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon as a precaution before being taken to custody.
Wiltshire Police has now passed the investigation to the Home Office.