15 men and boys arrested after being found in a lorry on the A350 near Chippenham in Wiltshire

Fifteen men and boys have been arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally after they were found in the back of a lorry in Wiltshire.

A member of the public alerted police after seeing suspicious activity on the A350 between the M4 and Chippenham yesterday, 6 November. Officers closed the road for four hours while they investigated.

One resident who lives near the Kington Langley junction thought there had been a serious accident.