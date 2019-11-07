All 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identified

All 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex last month have now been formally identified, police have said.

Essex Police said a series of files had been brought before an identification commission with the assistance of Vietnamese police.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray has now formally identified all of the victims and their families have been notified.

Mrs Beasley Murray said: “May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families.”

All of the dead were Vietnamese, a spokesperson for Essex Police said.