Artist Rachel Whiteread to be honoured at palace investiture

Turner Prize-winning artist Rachel Whiteread is among leading figures from the music, education and charity sectors who will be recognised during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Whiteread, who became the first woman to win the Turner Prize in 1993 with her life-size concrete cast of a condemned terraced house in London’s East End, will be made a dame for her services to art. The award will be presented by the Prince of Wales at the ceremony on Thursday. Essex-born artist Whiteread is behind a number of other public art commissions, including a Holocaust memorial in Vienna, her Fourth Plinth sculpture in Trafalgar Square – a cast of the plinth itself – and Water Tower in New York.

Alfie Boe is to receive an OBE for services to music and charity Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

Lancashire-born singer and West End star Alfie Boe, who has sold millions of records, will receive an OBE for his services to music and charity. Boe, who famously played Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, in the West End and the Broadway revival, said earlier this year that he was “honoured and thrilled” at being named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. In an Instagram video posted at the time, he said: “This goes for the music that I’ve sung for you and a lot of the charity stuff that I’ve done, which I’ll always continue to do.” Composer Jonathan Dove, who has arranged operas for the England Touring Opera and the Birmingham Opera Company, will receive a CBE for his services to music. Dove’s breakthrough opera Flight, which premiered in 1998, was well received by critics and follows the tale of passengers stuck in an airport departure lounge.

Classical composer Jonathan Dove Credit: PA