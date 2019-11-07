Bank of England models Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and decides it lacks bounce

As the election campaign kicks off, the Bank is assuming the UK will leave the EU with an 'orderly transition'. Credit: PA

The Bank of England has, unexpectedly and for the first time, put together an economic forecast based on a proposed Brexit deal. Ever since the referendum, the Bank has scrupulously avoided making any assumptions about what Brexit would look like, preferring instead to model “a smooth adjustment to the average of a range of possible outcomes for the United Kingdom’s eventual trading relationship with the European Union”. All very uncontroversial. But the Bank’s assumption has changed. As an election campaign kicks off, the Bank has decided to start assuming that the UK will leave the EU and that will be “an orderly transition to a deep free trade agreement” of the sort Boris Johnson is promising to deliver if he is the next prime minister.

The Bank is basing its assumptions on a Brexit deal similar to Boris Johnson's. Credit: PA

The Bank has read the revised Withdrawal Agreement and the vision for the future trading relationship set out in the new Political Declaration that was published last month. The Bank decides that they signal that while there won’t be any tariffs on future UK-EU trade, there will also be significant trade barriers in the form of customs checks and emerging divergence on regulation and standards. What’s the net effect of the deal of the UK’s economic prosperity? Slightly negative. Hardly a disaster although hardly consistent with Boris Johnson’s boast that he’s negotiated a “great” Brexit deal. There’s no economic Brexit bounce here at all. The Bank believes UK economic growth is “materially weaker ” this year than in either 2017 or 2018 and forecasts that GDP growth will be 1% lower over the next three years than it was predicting in August. Why is this?

Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney explains what the decisions have been based on