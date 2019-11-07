Cash In Your House: Deal or No Deal? - Tonight

Fewer than half of people aged 45 or over reckon they’ll have a big enough pension pot to last them through retirement, according to an exclusive survey by ITV’s Tonight Series. It’s perhaps why increasing numbers of us are taking out equity release to free up the cash locked in the value of their homes. It’s reckoned £5 billion worth of value will be released this year alone. But is it a good idea to take on a debt that will only be paid back when the householders die or move into care? Tonight Reporter Jonny Maitland spoke to Frances who’s dad Hugh O’Shaughnessy took out an equity release product, called a Shared Appreciation Mortgage, in 1997.

This London house is worth 250 times more now than its original purchase price.

Their North London family home cost £12,000 in 1961 but it’s now worth £3 million. Problem is that nearly two million of that will go to the equity release provider rather than being passed on to Hugh’s children. Frances explained: “The house has always been a family home, a big part of our family's life and history. And then, to suddenly think that the house belongs to the bank, or three quarters of it, actually was a big shock to us.” In the case of Shared Appreciation Mortgage holders like Frances’s dad, court action may settle whether the product was fair. But even conventional equity release mortgages can have some nasty surprises.