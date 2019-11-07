Why China invited foreign journalists to a court after teaming up with US to jail fentanyl smugglers

It is rare for China to invite journalists, especially foreign journalists to cover court cases, so it was clear when the invitation came that the authorities wanted to give this case a high profile.

They had laid on buses to collect us from the train station in Xingtai and although there was tight security around the court our passage into the building was smooth, by Chinese standards.

We were whisked up to a room on the first floor of the building where a screen had been set up for us to watch the sentencing of a drug kingpin and his network.

It was taking place elsewhere in the building.

It took the judge 20 minutes to sum up the case and then there were some gasps in the room as Liu Yong was given a suspended death sentence.

It will be commuted to a whole life term in two years for good behaviour.