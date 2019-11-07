Election officials voice 'extreme disappointment' in Education Secretary over fears of school disruption on polling day

Election officials have hit back at a call by the Education Secretary to avoid using schools as polling stations. Credit: PA

Election officials have accused the Education Secretary of a “complete lack of knowledge and understanding” after he called for disruption to schools caused by polling day to be kept to a minimum. Schools up and down the country are typically used as polling stations and there are fears that the date of the General Election – December 12 – could throw traditional festive events such as nativity plays and Christmas concerts into disarray. The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has asked council leaders to do anything they can to avoid disruption to school Christmas activities, with funding made available to help councils find alternative polling venues. But a row is now brewing over the issue, with the Association of Electoral Administrators (AEA) - which represents the officers responsible for running elections - writing to the Cabinet minister to express their “extreme disappointment” at his call.

The AEA wrote: “We have received universally concerned feedback this morning about the complete lack of knowledge and understanding demonstrated in your letter as to how challenging it is to deliver an election at short notice, particularly when Parliament set the date of poll in December with all the associated issues a winter election brings.” The stinging letter, first reported by BBC news online, describes Mr Williamson’s intervention as “unhelpful”, saying officers “question why this letter was sent out so late”. Most polling stations have already been booked – work that needed to be done urgently as there is a legal duty on returning officers to send out polling cards as soon as possible, it says.

The letter, signed by AEA chief executive Peter Stanyon, also challenges Mr Williamson’s view that alternatives venues can be arranged, arguing that this is not the case and in many parts of the UK, especially rural areas, there are “simply no alternatives to the venues designated as polling places”. It concludes: “We recognise the inconvenience that this election will cause, none of it the fault of returning officers and their employing local authorities, and every effort is being made by the electoral community to work with schools and other public premises to mitigate those difficulties. “However, the simple truth of the matter is that, when Parliament decided to hold the poll in December at short notice, significant and unintended consequences followed.”

Bath and North East Somerset Council said it will be taking up the offer of funding, and that it is attempting to find alternative venues so that schools can remain open on polling day. So far, it has found two community centres and a pub that can be used. As it stands, eight schools are being used as polling stations, two of which will close for the day, the council said. Portsmouth City Council said it is considering whether to take up the funding offer with plans to use 14 schools as polling stations this year - three less than in 2017. Bracknell Forest Council said it will not be taking up the funding and that it uses very few schools for polling – three are due to be used for the forthcoming General Election, with two closing.

