Former Labour MP Roger Godsiff to run as independent after being disendorsed

A former Labour MP has confirmed he will run as an independent in the General Election after the party withdrew its support of him months after he backed protesters in an LGBT teaching row.

Roger Godsiff, 73, who had been the Labour MP for Birmingham Hall Green, was told this week by the The National Executive Committee (NEC) he would not be endorsed as a candidate in the December poll and someone else would run in his place.

On Thursday Mr Godsiff announced he would run for election in his former constituency as an Independent Labour candidate.

He said that “a small intolerant vindictive group within the LGBT community” had carried out a “vicious and vindictive campaign of character assassination against me using social media and misinformation to stir up a witch-hunt”.