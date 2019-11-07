- ITV Report
Former Labour MP says he won't stand for re-election and urges voters to back Tories at general election
Former Labour MP Ian Austin has announced he will not stand for re-election - and urged voters to back the Conservatives on December 12.
Mr Austin, who served as Gordon Brown's press secretary, said Jeremy Corbyn was "completely unfit" to become prime minister.
He told local newspaper Express and Star: "I must do everything I can to stop Jeremy Corbyn from getting to power".
It comes just hours after Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson announced he would also not seek re-election.
Mr Austin said he would not stand for re-election in his Dudley North, which he has held since 2005, over fears it could take votes off the Conservative candidate and help Labour win the seat.
The former minister, who has been sitting as an independent MP since quitting Labour in February, urged "decent patriotic Labour voters" to back the Tories.
He told the BBC's Today programme: "I'm not a Tory but I wouldn't say Boris Johnson is unfit to be our prime minister in the way that I say that about Jeremy Corbyn."
Mr Austin said Tom Watson was "appalled" by the "scandal of anti-semitism" that had grown in the party.
"I think it is enormously significant," Mr Austin said of the decision.
"If Tom thought that Jeremy Corbyn was fit to lead our country and fit to form a government, then he would have been in that Cabinet. Would he really be standing down?
"Anybody who has spoken to Tom knows what he thinks about Jeremy Corbyn.
"More importantly, they know how appalled he is, like so many other people, by the scandal of anti-semitism that has poisoned the Labour Parry under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership."