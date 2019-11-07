Former Labour MP says he won't stand for re-election and urges voters to back Tories at general election

Ian Austin (pictured in September) has urged voters to support the Conservatives at the upcoming general election. Credit: PA

Former Labour MP Ian Austin has announced he will not stand for re-election - and urged voters to back the Conservatives on December 12. Mr Austin, who served as Gordon Brown's press secretary, said Jeremy Corbyn was "completely unfit" to become prime minister. He told local newspaper Express and Star: "I must do everything I can to stop Jeremy Corbyn from getting to power".

It comes just hours after Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson announced he would also not seek re-election. Mr Austin said he would not stand for re-election in his Dudley North, which he has held since 2005, over fears it could take votes off the Conservative candidate and help Labour win the seat.

The former minister, who has been sitting as an independent MP since quitting Labour in February, urged "decent patriotic Labour voters" to back the Tories. He told the BBC's Today programme: "I'm not a Tory but I wouldn't say Boris Johnson is unfit to be our prime minister in the way that I say that about Jeremy Corbyn."

