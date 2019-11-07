Harry and Meghan talk about life with baby Archie as they meet military families in Windsor
Harry and Meghan have made a surprise visit to military families in Windsor, and chatted about Archie’s teething and his attempts at crawling.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped in on a parent and toddler coffee morning in their home town and spoke about how they would miss Archie if they had to spend long periods abroad without him.
Many of the families they met have partners and parents who are serving overseas.
Harry said: "I can’t imagine what it’s like to miss so much – as they change so quickly."
Meghan spoke about Archie’s sleep patterns and teething problems with some of the other mums.
Amy Thompson, whose daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie, said: "We talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl".
Windsor is home to regiments from the Welsh Guards and Coldstream Guards as well as some members of the Household Cavalry.
Harry and Meghan live at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.
Prince Harry said he was "in awe" of the families who get on with their lives while their military partners are away for so long.
The Duke added: "It’s unbelievably hard. I have so much respect and admiration for anyone who has to deal with that."
Most of the Coldstream Guards are currently deployed on exercise in Kenya whilst many of the Welsh Guards are finishing a long deployment far away in to the Falkland Islands.
Many of the families they leave behind gathered each week at the Broom Farm community Centre in the centre of the army estate.
Army Welfare Officer, Colin Lewis, said the visit was a welcome tonic after a long 18-month deployment for the families.
Capt Lewis said it was "great for the duke and duchess to take the time to truly understand the challenges" the families face.