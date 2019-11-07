Harry and Meghan talk about life with baby Archie as they meet military families in Windsor

Harry and Meghan have made a surprise visit to military families in Windsor, and chatted about Archie’s teething and his attempts at crawling.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped in on a parent and toddler coffee morning in their home town and spoke about how they would miss Archie if they had to spend long periods abroad without him.

Many of the families they met have partners and parents who are serving overseas.

Harry said: "I can’t imagine what it’s like to miss so much – as they change so quickly."

Meghan spoke about Archie’s sleep patterns and teething problems with some of the other mums.