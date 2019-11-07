CCTV shows Grace Millane and alleged killer on date in final hours before her death

CCTV played during the murder trial of Grace Millane shows the British backpacker's final movements in the hours before her death. Security footage played for the jury showed Ms Millane, who was on a round-the-world trip, visit a number of bars in the city centre with the 27-year-old who is accused of her murder. The defendant denies murder. Footage shows the pair kissed repeatedly at the Bluestone Room before walking arm-in-arm a short distance into the lobby of the CityHigh hotel where the defendant was staying in Auckland, New Zealand. Ms Millane was shown to follow the defendant out of the lift at 9.41pm. It was the last time she was seen alive.

CCTV shows Grace Millane and the defendant hours before her death. Credit: New Zealand Police/TVNZ/APTN

The court was also told Ms Millane messaged her friend to say “I click with him so well” about the man she was on a date with who allegedly strangled her hours later, the court in New Zealand heard. Ms Millane’s friend, Ameena Ashcroft, said in a letter read to Auckland High Court that she “thought something was out of place” when the young woman sent a series of messages on December 1, 2018, in which Ms Millane admitted to wanting to “get smashed” with the man she met on dating app Tinder. The Crown has alleged that the man, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, murdered the young woman from Wickford, Essex, and put her body inside a suitcase before burying her in a forested area outside Auckland. The defence claims the death, on either December 1 or December 2, 2018, the date of Ms Millane’s 22nd birthday, was accidental and he denies murder.

Footage shows Ms Millane and the defendant kissing in a bar. Credit: New Zealand Police/TVNZ/APTN

Gillian Millane, Ms Millane's mother, left the court in tears as detective Samuel Luker described a series of photographs found on the defendant’s phone. Those photographs taken in the early hours of December 2, 2018 showed intimate photos of a woman’s body, the detective said, which the Crown has alleged were taken of Ms Millane after her death.

Grace Millane was on a trip around the world when she arrived in New Zealand. Credit: Lucie Blackman Trust/PA