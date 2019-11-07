'I met the anonymous donor who saved my life'

Three years ago, James O'Donnell wasn't long a new dad.

When he should have been enjoying time with his wife and son, a diagnosis with a rare blood disorder threatened to tear him away from them.

Only one thing could save him - an urgent blood stem cell transplant.

With none of his siblings a match, a frantic search took place to find someone who could help. Incredibly that person was a perfect stranger, Leah McDougall, who had registered to donate her stem cells.

Now fit and healthy, this week James met his donor for the first time at a gala night for the We Delete Blood Cancer charity - the organisation which matched them in the first place.