Two teenagers found guilty of murdering girl scout Jodie Chesney

Jodie Chesney was stabbed in a park on the night of March 1. Credit: PA

Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering girl scout Jodie Chesney in a park in east London. Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were convicted of killing the 17-year-old schoolgirl, but their co-defendants Manuel Petrovic, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were cleared of the murder charge. Jodie had been with a group of her friends smoking and listening to music on a bench in Amy’s Park, Harold Hill, east London, when she was stabbed in the back on the night of March 1. The jury deliberated for less than six hours before reaching the decision, but there was little reaction from the defendants as the verdicts were delivered by the jury foreman at the Old Bailey.

Jodie's family erupted with cheers as the guilty verdict was delivered. Credit: PA

The trial heard Jodie became a victim of "casual violence" in a case of mistaken identity in the drug-dealing world. Although the motive was unclear, the court was told how the defendants had been involved in numerous violent clashes as they fought to protect their turf. Each had denied being involved in Jodie's death, with two blaming each other for the stabbing. Both had come from broken homes and turned to drug dealing as a way of making “easy money”. Chilling CCTV was played in the trial, capturing the shadowy figures of Ong-a-Kwie and the 17-year-old disappearing into the park before the sounds of Jodie screaming could be heard.

Jodie's father set up a charity aimed at reducing knife crime after his daughter's death. Credit: Facebook

Members of Jodie's family, including father Peter and sister Lucy, erupted with cheers of "yes!" and clenched their fists as the guilty verdicts were delivered. Earlier, there were tears from Jodie's sister as the not-guilty verdicts were delivered for murder charges against Manual Petrovic and the 16-year-old boy. The family left the court as soon as the verdicts were delivered.

Jodie's father Peter (L), pictured with stepmother Joanne and sister Lucy, described his daughter as a 'young woman who judged no-one and loved everyone.' Credit: PA

Giving evidence, Jodie’s boyfriend Eddie Coyle, 18, told how she collapsed in his arms in front of their horrified friends. He said he thought the taller of the two assailants – said to be 6ft 2in Ong-a-Kwie – was about to punch Jodie when he “swung his arm out” and stabbed her. Mr Coyle said: “She was in shock at first. She started screaming continuously, very loud, about two minutes straight. After she stopped screaming she began to faint.” Jodie died before she arrived at hospital from a 18cm deep stab wound to the back which almost passed right through her body.

Eddie Coyle said Jodie collapsed in his arms after she was stabbed in the back. Credit: PA

After the verdict, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams said “girl next door” Jodie’s murder was a tragedy which shocked the nation. He added: “It could have been anybody’s daughter. She was a very nice girl, she had a small circle of friends, she did well at school, worked in the community, She was in the Scouts. She had been up to Downing Street. She was the girl next door. “She was just an ordinary girl and that’s the tragedy. She was an ordinary girl going about her ordinary business and has fallen foul of these people. “They have gone there purposefully to stab somebody and they have not cared who they stabbed. They stabbed a 17-year-old girl in the back for no reason.”

Purple bows and ribbons attached to lamp posts near the scene of the killing in east London. Credit: PA