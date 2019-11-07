- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson boards ‘Con Air’ for Tory election campaign tour
Boris Johnson has taken to the skies aboard “Con Air” as part of a three-nation campaign trip.
The Prime Minister landed in Teesside for the opening stop on the first full day of his General Election tour after launching the Conservative election campaign yesterday.
He will leave England for Scotland before a further stop in Northern Ireland later on today.
Mr Johnson greeted those travelling with him and repeatedly remarked it was “Con Air” – an apparent nickname for the Conservative campaign plane rather than a direct reference to the 1997 action movie starring Nicolas Cage.
First on his travels was the Tetley Tea factory in Eaglescliffe where he asked staff whether it was best to leave the tea bag in the cup and which tea was best.
On the tea he was drinking, the PM said: “I need it, the plane was freezing.”
He was later given a tour of the production line and weighed boxes of teabags.