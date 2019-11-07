Just Eat trials biodegradable sauce sachets made from seaweed

Just Eat takeaway customers have started receiving sauces in seaweed sachets in a trial designed to cut single-use plastic waste. The project so far involves 65 Just East restaurant partners who are using the 100% biodegradable Notpla sachets for Hellmann’s ketchup, BBQ, tartare and garlic sauces. The trial is currently within London, with plans for an extension to more cities.

The new seaweed sachet Credit: JustEat/PA

The Notpla sachets are made from a seaweed-based material and naturally biodegrade in approximately six weeks. Customers open them just like normal sachets and can throw them into the home compost or a normal waste bin to fully decompose. They are flavourless and colourless, which means the taste of the sauces is reported to be unaffected. A previous Just Eat test with 10 restaurants last year resulted in more than 46,000 plastic ketchup sachets saved from entering landfill. A survey of customers found 92% wanted to see more of their takeaway sauces coming in the seaweed sachets, while 91% found them easy or easier to use than a normal sachet.

