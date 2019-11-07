Meghan and Harry to visit Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance

The Duchess of Sussex will make her first visit to Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance with her husband ahead of the national Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Harry and Meghan will view the plots of tiny crosses erected by regiments, military units and other organisations associated with the First World War and other conflicts.

The couple will be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, who is patron of the Poppy Factory in south-west London where remembrance poppies are made.

The Field of Remembrance has been organised by the Poppy Factory and held in the grounds of Westminster Abbey since November 1928, when only two Remembrance tribute crosses were planted.