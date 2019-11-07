Missing Scottish tourist’s hand found in shark’s stomach

The hand of a Scottish tourist has been discovered in the stomach of a tiger shark caught off the coast of Reunion Island, according to reports.

The 44-year-old man, who has not been identified, disappeared while snorkelling in Hermitage Lagoon on Saturday

His remains were identified by his wedding ring, local channel Reunion La 1ere said.

The shark was among several caught on Monday and Tuesday in the Indian Ocean by the Centre de Securite Requin (CSR) for research purposes.

It was found just over four miles (7km) from the lagoon where the victim was last seen.

The shark was examined on Wednesday morning.

A post-mortem examination on the man has yet to take place, and it is not yet known whether he drowned and was subsequently eaten by the shark, or whether he was attacked by it.

A spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are providing support to the family of a British man who died while snorkelling in La Reunion and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Swimming and surfing has been banned in Reunion – a French overseas territory – since the summer of 2013.

It is only permitted in the shallow waters of the island’s lagoons.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that he would like to see water sports reintroduced by 2022, but added that he wanted “to be sure” that it would be safe to do so.

There have been two confirmed fatal shark attacks in Reunion’s waters in 2019 so far – in January a fisherman died from his injuries after one tore off his leg, while a surfer was killed in May.

In February 2018, the government of the region announced that it was doubling its funding for swimming “safe zones” to £1.7 million a year.