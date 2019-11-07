Fly-tipping incidents reported in England top one million for the first time

More than one million incidents of fly-tipping were dealt by local authorities last year, new figures show.

A total of 1,072,000 incidents were logged by councils in England in 2018/2019 - an increase of eight per cent on the 998,000 cases reported in the previous period.

It is the first time more than one million incidents have been reported in England.

The increase represents a sharp rise on figures reported seven years ago, where 714,637 cases of fly-tipping were reported.