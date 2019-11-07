OBR told to cancel updated public finances forecast

Britain’s independent fiscal watchdog has been ordered to cancel its updated outlook on the public finances, which was due on Thursday.

The decision means the snap General Election called by Boris Johnson on December 12 will now take place without any new forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and with out-of-date March forecasts on the state of the public purse.

The decision to scrap the Budget on November 6 meant the OBR was not able to provide a full economic and fiscal outlook.

It had planned instead to publish an updated view of public finances due to major changes since March to the way student loans and pension schemes are accounted for in the figures.

The OBR said: “We had planned to publish a technical restatement of our March public finance forecast this morning, bringing it into line with current ONS statistical treatment – for example, the new treatment of student loans implemented in September – but not incorporating any new forecast judgements regarding the economy, the public finances or the impact of Brexit.

“This will no longer go ahead as the Cabinet Secretary has concluded that this would not be consistent with the Cabinet Office’s General Election guidance.”