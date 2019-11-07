PM shows commitment to union with three-country tour on ‘Con Air’

Boris Johnson talks to staff during a visit to the Tetley Tea factory. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson took to the skies aboard “Con Air” as part of a three-nation campaign trip designed to show his commitment to the Union. The Prime Minister’s whistle-stop tour of businesses in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland was tied in with his message about delivering the first stage of Brexit by January while also keeping the United Kingdom together. But such a claim appeared to be a hard sell for Mr Johnson pre-election, given the DUP opposed his Brexit deal amid concerns over its impact on Northern Ireland’s place in the Union and the SNP is pro-Remain and pressing hard its independence ambitions for Scotland.

Boris Johnson sampled whisky in Moray. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Johnson’s day at times also resembled planning for a job outside Number 10 as he got hands-on experience in tea and crisp factories either side of whisky tasting. Arriving on board a private plane, Mr Johnson began by saying hello to those travelling with him and repeatedly remarked it was “Con Air” – an apparent nickname for the Conservative campaign airplane rather than a direct reference about the 1997 thriller movie starring Nicolas Cage. After arriving at Teesside Airport, Mr Johnson travelled to the Tetley Tea factory in Eaglescliffe. He drank a cup of tea and discussed with staff whether or not it was best to leave the tea bag in the cup, different types of tea and asked: “What about cream tea?”

On the tea he was drinking, the PM said: “I need it, the plane was freezing.” He was later given a tour of the production line and weighed boxes of teabags. In Scotland, Mr Johnson met Douglas Ross – the Conservative candidate seeking re-election in Moray – for a tour of the Roseisle Distillery. He sampled a whisky, describing it as “delicious”. Mr Johnson jokingly told reporters he was “not allowed” to sample too much of the spirits on offer at the distillery before taking another small sip.

Boris Johnson during a visit to Tayto Castle crisp factory in Tandragee Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA