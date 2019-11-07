Pc charged with murder over Taser death of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson

“This decision was made following a careful review of all the evidence presented to us by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following an investigation.”

“A second police constable, from the same force, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

Jenny Hopkins, from the CPS, said in a statement: “Following the death of Dalian Atkinson in Telford on August 15, 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised a charge of murder against a West Mercia police constable.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the West Mercia Police officer would be appearing in court in Birmingham on Thursday along with a colleague who has been accused of assault causing actual bodily harm.

A police constable has been charged with the murder of former Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson, who died after being Tasered near his father’s home in Telford in 2016.

The officers will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday afternoon after an appearance at the City’s magistrates’ court.

Speaking on behalf of the family of Mr Atkinson, solicitor Kate Maynard, of Hickman and Rose, said: “Dalian’s family welcomes the decision to put the conduct of police officers before a jury but regrets that already more than three years have passed since Dalian died.

“They ask for their privacy to be respected and press for the criminal proceedings to progress without delay or obstruction.”

The decision to charge both officers comes after the case was referred to the CPS to consider potential charges by the police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Three West Mercia Police officers were interviewed twice under criminal caution and served with gross misconduct notices following Mr Atkinson's death.

The retired 48-year-old, who also played for Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, died after police used a Taser during an incident in the Trench area of Telford.

Relatives said Mr Atkinson was suffering a number of health issues and had a weak heart when a Taser was deployed in the early hours of early hours of Monday, August 15, 2016.

He went into cardiac arrest in an ambulance on his way to hospital and medics were unable to save him.

At the time, West Mercia Police said officers were called amid concerns "for the safety of an individual".

The IOPC said its investigation gathered evidence which indicated that police contact with Mr Atkinson involved the use of a Taser, followed by a period of restraint and other uses of force.

In a statement issued by Mr Atkinson's siblings after his death, they said: "Dalian grew to be a kind, caring and protective brother, with a lively personality: he was funny and cheeky.

"He always brought life and energy to family gatherings - when Dalian turned up, we knew there would be laughter and banter."