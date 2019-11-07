'Do not travel': Torrential rain brings mass disruption to northern England

Parts of northern England, including Sheffield and Rotherham, have been battered by torrential rain all day with flood warnings in place and several roads closed.

Motorists have been warned to avoid flooded roads as a deluge hit South and West Yorkshire, causing some routes to be impassable and train services to be cancelled.

The Meadowhall Shopping Centre, which was also flooded in 2007, said its Christmas Live event, has been been cancelled.

In a statement it said: "Due to the adverse weather and the subsequent impact on the public transport it is with regret that the Christmas Live event has been cancelled."