- ITV Report
'Do not travel': Torrential rain brings mass disruption to northern England
Parts of northern England, including Sheffield and Rotherham, have been battered by torrential rain all day with flood warnings in place and several roads closed.
Motorists have been warned to avoid flooded roads as a deluge hit South and West Yorkshire, causing some routes to be impassable and train services to be cancelled.
The Meadowhall Shopping Centre, which was also flooded in 2007, said its Christmas Live event, has been been cancelled.
In a statement it said: "Due to the adverse weather and the subsequent impact on the public transport it is with regret that the Christmas Live event has been cancelled."
Rail firm Northern issued "do not travel" advice for passengers using three routes, saying flooding had closed the lines between Sheffield and Gainsborough, Sheffield and Lincoln and Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria.
The firm said that roads are also closed in the corresponding areas, meaning "customers should not attempt to travel".
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for heavy rain until 6am on Friday for an area between Sheffield, Manchester and Bradford.
It has also issued yellow warnings for surrounding regions as it said almost 40mm of rain had fallen in the Sheffield area between midnight and noon on Thursday.
Forecaster Craig Snell said it could be that the total rainfall hits 100mm by Friday morning.
By teatime on Thursday, the Environment Agency has issued 61 flood warnings, mainly in the Yorkshire region, and 103 flood alerts.
Chris Wilding, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: "Heavy rain could lead to surface water and river flooding across parts of northern England today and into tomorrow, particularly in parts of Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, and Derbyshire and Lincolnshire."
He adds: "We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."