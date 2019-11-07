Broadcasters pool content on one platform as Britbox launches in UK

The first streaming service to pool content from Britain's terrestrial broadcasters has launched in the UK.

Britbox, which brings together content from the BBC, ITV and Channels 4 and 5, hopes to take on US-based streaming giants.

The ITV majority owned venture is available from £5.99 a month.

Programming will mirror some of that available online already, with Channel 4 adding British TV box sets from its current on demand service and British films from Film4 from 2020.

Plans for the service were initially revealed in February 2019.