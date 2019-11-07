William to meet Grenfell victims and emergency service staff

The Duke of Cambridge is meeting Grenfell Tower and terror attack victims as he visits personnel from across the emergency services.

William will begin his day at the launch of the National Emergencies Trust in central London.

The new independent charity will provide emergency response to disasters in the UK, and has been set up after several terror attacks since 2017.

William will meet victims of disasters, including Grenfell and the Westminster Bridge attack, and make a short speech marking the official inauguration of the charity.

The duke was joined by his grandmother, the Queen, during a visit to the Grenfell site shortly after the blaze in June 2017.