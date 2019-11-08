101-year-old WW2 veteran boards train for Remembrance Day to guard of honour

A 101-year-old World War Two veteran was overcome with emotion after a surprise guard of honour ushered him onto a train to London ahead of Remembrance Day.

Ernie Horsfall said he “couldn’t care less” about his age and was determined to make the trip, telling ITV News it is his "duty".

Despite his unsteady feet, Ernie shrugged off help as he made his way to the train at Preston Station on Friday through lines of respectful friends and staff.

“It made me weep,” Ernie said when asked how the guard of honour made him feel.