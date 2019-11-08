- ITV Report
-
101-year-old WW2 veteran boards train for Remembrance Day to guard of honour
A 101-year-old World War Two veteran was overcome with emotion after a surprise guard of honour ushered him onto a train to London ahead of Remembrance Day.
Ernie Horsfall said he “couldn’t care less” about his age and was determined to make the trip, telling ITV News it is his "duty".
Despite his unsteady feet, Ernie shrugged off help as he made his way to the train at Preston Station on Friday through lines of respectful friends and staff.
“It made me weep,” Ernie said when asked how the guard of honour made him feel.
He insisted he would not have missed his military service “for his life” and was just as resolute to make the trip to London.
“I’m only here, I’m one of the last, I don’t know why, it’s not my fault. I was a staff sergeant for six and a half years. It was a good rank,” he said.
Ernie joined the Desert Rats in North Africa and spent six years serving as an engineer.
When he returned from the war he took up flying, which became his passion. He only stopped aged 93 when he could no longer get insurance.