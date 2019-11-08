Armed mugger jailed over bid to steal watches from Arsenal stars

An armed mugger has been jailed for 10 years after attempting to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000.

Harrow Crown Court heard that Ashley Smith and his accomplice did not count on the bravery of Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac, in fighting back.

His teammate Mesut Ozil then drove them from the ambush as the would-be robbers pursued them on a stolen moped and threw stones, the court heard.

Smith, 30 – who was described by judge Ian Bourne QC as a prolific “career criminal” who was well known to police – was out on licence for a 42-month sentence for burglary in 2017 when he tried to carry out the street robbery on the Arsenal stars.

He had been released in connection with a burglary offence in January.

Smith, of Archway, north London, had previously pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery just feet from Kolasinac’s home in Hampstead, north west London, on July 25.

The judge said Smith, who appeared in court by videolink, had a “leading role” in the “very serious” attempted robbery with Jordan Northover, 26.