Flood concerns remain in north of England as warnings still in place for weekend

Concerns over flooding will continue over the weekend in the north of England as rainfall remains on the weather forecast. In Derbyshire, the water level in the River Derwent is peaking at 3.4 metres as of Friday night, which is more than three times what it should be at this time of year. The body of a woman believed to have been swept away by floodwater was recovered in the county earlier on Friday - as flooding forces evacuations in parts of England.

ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery reports powercuts have happened late on Friday night, with alarms going off near the river. There are 22 warnings in place along the River Derwent and emergency services have made a number of precautionary evacuations. Residents have been forced from their homes, shoppers sought sanctuary in a shopping centre overnight and travel routes remain majorly disrupted across the north of England as a month’s worth of rain fell in just 24 hours.

Roads have also been closed off in the city centre as the sheer volume of water makes its way downstream, stoking worries that more floods may well be on the way over the weekend. Yorkshire and the Midlands were the worst affected areas, with six severe “danger to life” warnings in place following Thursday’s torrential downpour. South Yorkshire was worst affected by the downpours, resulting in many shoppers having to spend the night at Meadowhall in Sheffield and interruption across the transport network. In Yorkshire, residents have vented their frustration over what they perceive to have been a lack of preparation.

