Hong Kong student Chow Tsz-Lok dies after fall from garage during protest clash

A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters has died.

The death comes amid five months of unrest and is expected to intensify anger in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

A hospital official, identified only as Chow, said the 22-year-old died on Friday morning, but could not give further details.

Although the cause of his fall has not been determined, his death is likely to deepen anger among youths against police, who have been accused of heavy-handed tactics since protests demanding democratic reforms started in June.

Local media reported that Chow Tsz-Lok has been in a coma with brain injury since he was found early on Monday on the second floor of the building.