Jo Swinson: Scots in despair over Brexit should vote Lib Dem to halt it

Scots who “despair” over Brexit should vote for the Liberal Democrats to call a halt to the UK’s departure from the European Union, Jo Swinson said. The Liberal Democrat leader will urge voters in Scotland – who rejected Brexit by 62% to 38% in 2016 – to support her party on December 12.

She will visit the UK’s most marginal constituency, North East Fife, which the SNP’s Stephen Gethins won in 2017 when he polled just two more votes than the Liberal Democrats. While the SNP have also been campaigning strongly to halt Brexit, Ms Swinson urged Remainers north of the border to back her party – describing the Lib Dems as the “home of Remain”. Ms Swinson, who will campaign alongside her party’s Scottish leader Willie Rennie in Fife on Friday, said: “Voters in Scotland who despair with Brexit should vote Liberal Democrat to make it stop. “Our party is the home of Remain. We are the voice for the millions of people in every corner of the UK who have marched and protested against Brexit in towns and cities across the UK.

Ms Swinson will campaign in Fife alongside Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie Credit: Aaron Chown/PA