Labour candidate Gideon Bull pulls out of election race after anti-Semitism claims

The Labour Party candidate for Clacton has pulled out from standing in the General Election after he was accused of making an anti-Semitic comment.

Gideon Bull said on Friday that now is not the best time to stand as a candidate after he was accused of making a reference to Shylock, the Jewish moneylender character in William Shakespeare's play The Merchant Of Venice, during a Haringey Council cabinet meeting in July.

He reportedly made the remark to fellow cabinet colleague, councillor Zena Brabazon, who then made a complaint.

Mr Bull, who is the London borough's cabinet member for local investment and economic growth, denies the accusation.

"The allegation that I called a Jewish cabinet member 'Shylock' is entirely false," he said in a statement on Friday.

He said he used an analogy when referring to a housing decision and was not referring to the councillor.

"When she politely informed me that this saying was offensive, I immediately apologised and explained that I did not know that Shylock was Jewish and I would never have mentioned Shylock if I had known this," he said.

"I grew up in a working class area in Ilford where this was a common saying, but I didn't know it was offensive.