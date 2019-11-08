More flooding misery expected as downpours continue

More flooding misery is expected on Friday as the torrential downpours which brought flooded roads and home evacuations continue.

The Met Office’s amber weather warning for heavy rain covering parts of Yorkshire and the Midlands is in place until 6am and communities are bracing themselves for more of the deluge which brought travel chaos on Thursday.

Thirty-five homes were evacuated as a precaution in Mansfield after a mudslide in the area while hundreds of people were kept inside Meadowhall Shopping centre near Sheffield due to gridlocked traffic outside.

Later on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police declared there were “significant issues” in Doncaster, with Bentley, Toll Bar and Scawthorpe the worst affected areas.

The force said: “The local authority are asking that people do not drive or leave their properties unless necessary.”

The weather has also caused train services to be cancelled and Northern Rail issued a “do not travel” warning to commuters using three routes, saying flooding had closed the lines between Sheffield and Gainsborough, Sheffield and Lincoln and Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria.