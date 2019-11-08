More than one in 10 children miss school due to bullying – poll

More than one in 10 children say they have missed school due to bullying, according to a poll.

It suggests that many young people take action to avoid bullies, such as changing their route to and from school, not spending time with friends and avoiding social media.

The Anti-Bullying Alliance, which commissioned the survey, said everyone has a part to play in reducing bullying.

The poll, which questioned over 1,013 UK secondary school children found that almost one in three (31%) said they had been bullied “a bit” with a further 4% saying they had been bullied “a lot”.

A total of 11% said they had missed school due to bullying.

Around 14% of those polled said they had changed their journey due to bullying, while 19% had avoided spending time with their friends and the same proportion (19%) said they had avoided social media and gaming platforms for this reason.