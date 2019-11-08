Nigel Farage: If Boris Johnson doesn’t shift, I’ll 'unleash 600 candidates to take votes from Tories and Labour'

Nigel Farage spent the day in South Wales. In Labour heartlands where he thinks Jeremy Corbyn has “betrayed” traditional Labour voters who backed Leave in 2016.

The audience at a rally in a village hall in Pontypool gave him a standing ovation as he laid into the Brexit deal that Boris Johnson has re-negotiated.

“If he wins a majority on this ticket, all we do is go on into three more years of agonising negotiations,” Mr Farage told the crowd of supporters.

In his tried and tested campaign speech that he delivers almost word for word at every event, Nigel Farage likes to compare the Prime Minister to a second-hand car salesman not allowing a customer to look under the “bonnet” of the Brexit deal.

The Brexit Party leader’s last rally of the week was held at a conference centre in Newport.

There he urged Boris Johnson to “toughen up” the Brexit deal the Prime Minister has re-negotiated.