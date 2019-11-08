Nigel Farage keeps open offer of 'leave alliance'

Nigel Farage travelled to Wales on Friday where he made the case for a "leave alliance".

The Brexit party frontman has made an offer to the Conservatives as he looks to avoid returning a pro-Remain parliament at the General Election.

Mr Farage claims the Brexit party would have a greater chance of beating Labour certain seats if the Conservatives withdrew candidates from the constituencies.

"We will take more Labour votes than Conservative votes," Mr Farage told ITV News.

"The argument, the logic: after the Peterborough by-election and the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, which both could have been won by leavers being won in both cases by remainers, there is an argument, a very good argument here for putting something together that means that leave wins.

"It just needs two things. Number one: a policy shift so that Boris promises to toughen up on where we are right now and, number two, it needs the Conservative party to accept that an alliance makes sense and we give them a big majority.

"I am not splitting anyone's vote, I have put a very reasonable offer on the table, that, at the moment, has been refused."